State and federal lawmakers representing Southwest Washington have made a formal call for improved assistance from the Oregon Employment Department (OED) to support workers in the legislators’ jurisdictions relying on unemployment claims across the Columbia River.
U.S. Rep Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, joined Washington State Sens. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver; Vancouver Republican state Reps. Paul Harris, Brandon Vick, and Larry Hoff; and Vancouver Democratic state Rep. Sharon Wylie, in signing a letter to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and OED Interim Director David Gerstenfeld, asking for better processing of unemployment claims.
The letter cites a “large number of Washingtonians who have yet to receive assistance, or even timely responses, from OED,” an announcement from Herrera Beutler’s office stated.
The letter states that in many cases Southwest Washington residents have waited months to receive a response from the department, and when finally receiving one if it’s a request for additional documentation, the delay grows. It adds lawmakers’ attempts to contact OED had gone unanswered.
“This limbo is untenable for the individuals who worked, paid taxes, and are now trying to access critical resources that Congress made available five months ago,” the letter reads.
The letter urges OED and the governor’s office “to consider creating a channel for local, state, and federal offices in Washington state to escalate claims directly to OED for Washington residents who are owed assistance from Oregon.”
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.