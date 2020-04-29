The City of Battle Ground is inviting community members to share their COVID-19 stories online. Participants can head to bit.ly/2Yg9AVg to share their stories which can be supplemented with photos or short videos. The submission form has questions that allow participants to choose their preferred level of anonymity. Submissions will be accepted through Friday, May 8.
“Your story and perspective has a significant value to our community today as we are challenged to stay the course with physical distancing and at the same time, maintain our community connections,” the City wrote in a news release. “It also has historical value for the future generations so they might understand what the experience was like for the Battle Ground Community.”
A video of Battle Ground Mayor Adrian Cortes’ invitation to the community can be viewed at youtu.be/DOwnnfuayaw
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.