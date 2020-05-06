This week’s second death of an individual confirmed to have COVID-19 in Clark County was announced today, May 6, with four more confirmed cases also released.
Clark County Public Health’s latest numbers show a total of 372 confirmed cases. The new death was a woman in her 70s, bringing the total to 23.
The death announced today was the first individual younger than 80 recorded in nearly a month. About two-thirds of deaths have been individuals 80 and older, based on Public Health data.
A graph from Public Health appears to show a decline in the number of daily cases in recent days. As of the latest graph updated today, there has not been a single day of tests with more than five confirmed since April 28.
