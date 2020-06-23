The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 in Clark County show a steady increase of positive tests of the disease, with the total number since the outbreak began breaking 700 this week.
Clark County Public Health’s latest numbers show a total of 719 COVID-19 cases in county residents confirmed as of today’s update. The June 23 report showed 16 more cases, with an additional 18 reported over the weekend.
Public Health also reported another death of someone confirmed to have COVID-19 over the weekend — a woman older than 80. It was the first death reported since June 8, bringing the total to 29.
Public Health’s latest numbers showed a rate of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases at 16.8 per 100,000 of population in the past two weeks. The department explained that having an incidence below 25 per 100,000 of population was one of the criteria for counties to move into Phase 3 of “Safe Start Washington,” allowing for the easing of further restrictions imposed in an effort to stop the disease’s spread.
Clark County entered Phase 2 June 5 after having its application put on pause following discovery of a COVID-19 outbreak at Firestone Pacific Foods in Vancouver. In total, 132 individuals were identified to be infected in the outbreak, including workers and close contacts of employees at the business.
That outbreak, announced May 22, was the first of two at businesses in Clark County. Pacific Crest Building Supply in Ridgefield also had an outbreak, in which 24 employees were confirmed to have COVID-19, 15 of whom were Clark County residents. The last confirmed case at Pacific Crest was identified June 16.
