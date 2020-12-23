The number of Clark County COVID-19 cases broke 12,000 in Wednesday’s update of data, with two more deaths of those with confirmed cases of the disease reported.
Clark County Public Health’s Dec. 23 update reported another 100 cases, putting the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 12,077 since the outbreak began. There were 788 active cases reported, which are cases still in the isolation period.
The two deaths reported were a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s, both with underlying health conditions, Public Health reported. Those deaths bring the total in Clark County to 137, including 126 confirmed to be due to COVID-19 and 11 suspected.
As of Wednesday’s update there were 51 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County, according to Public Health, with an additional six patients under investigation, awaiting test results.
