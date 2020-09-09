Clark County saw another 21 individuals test positive for COVID-19 as of the latest data Wednesday, with the number of active cases going up by 12 since the day prior.
Clark County Public Health’s Sept. 9 update puts the total number of confirmed Clark County COVID-19 cases at 2,818 since the outbreak began. Public Health also reported 122 active cases in the county, which the department defines at ones in isolation. Cases remain in isolation until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours, have improved symptoms and have at least 10 days pass since symptoms began.
The department reported no new deaths of those with confirmed COVID-19, keeping the county’s total at 52.
There are 23 patients with confirmed COVID-19 currently hospitalized in Clark County, with another 13 under investigation, awaiting test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.