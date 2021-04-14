The number of total COVID-19 deaths in Clark County rose by three in the latest data released Wednesday, though two prior deaths listed as confirmed to be due to the disease were reclassified.
Clark County Public Health’s April 14 report saw one previously-confirmed COVID-19 death reclassified as a suspected death, while another was reclassified as not COVID-19 related. The reclassification was made in alignment with changing state definitions, the department stated.
With the additional ones reported, Clark County has seen a total of 248 deaths, including 220 confirmed and 28 suspected, according to Clark County Public Health data.
Wednesday’s report also showed another 62 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County, and eight new probable cases based on positive antigen tests. In total, the county has seen 20,134 confirmed cases and 764 probable cases since the outbreak began.
There were 458 active cases of the disease in the county reported in Clark County Public Health’s April 14 update, which are cases still in the isolation period. The department also reported 19 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 currently hospitalized, with an additional six suspected, awaiting test results.
