The recent rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County saw a slight increase Tuesday, the first rise in the rate in two months.
Clark County Public Health’s March 23 report showed there were 90.5 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of population in the past 14 days, up from 88.8 cases per 100,000 reported last week. The county still maintains a recent case rate in the lower range of what the Washington State Department of Health has deemed as “moderate” COVID-19 risk.
Public Health also reported 39 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and four more confirmed deaths from the disease Tuesday. The deaths were two men older than 80, a man in his 70s and a man in his 60s, all of whom had underlying health conditions.
In total, Clark County has had 19,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 241 total deaths from the disease since the outbreak began, Public Health reported Tuesday. There were 275 active cases of the disease, which are ones still in the isolation period.
Public Health reported there were 19 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County, with an additional three awaiting test results.
