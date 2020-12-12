Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced options for shortening the recommended 14-day quarantine for people exposed to COVID-19. The Washington State Department of Health adopted the new options and Clark County Public Health and other departments across Southwest Washington are also adopting the options for people who do not live or work in high-priority settings.
The CDC, state Department of Health and Clark County Public Health continue to recommend that people who have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 quarantine at home for 14 days.
Close contacts should stay home and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. They should not go to work, school, church or child care, and should avoid public places for 14 days after their last exposure with the person who tested positive.
People living or working in a high-priority setting should quarantine for the full 14-day period due to the increased risk for a potential outbreak. High-priority settings include long-term care facilities, health care facilities, food processing facilities, the jail, schools and child care facilities.
According to a news release and the CDC, people who are in quarantine and do not live or work in a high-priority setting may shorten their quarantine in the following circumstances:
• If a person who is in quarantine has no symptoms, quarantine can end after Day 10.
• If a person who is in quarantine receives a negative COVID-19 test and has no symptoms, quarantine can end after Day 7. The person must be tested on or after Day 5, and quarantine cannot be discontinued earlier than Day 8. Even if a negative test is received before Day 8, the quarantine period should still be a full seven days.
“While a 14-day quarantine for all close contacts is ideal, we recognize the mental, emotional and financial burden a 14-day quarantine may impose on individuals and households,” Clark County Health Officer and Public Health Director Alan Melnick said in the release. “The options for shortened quarantine for those who do not live or work in high-priority settings aim to lessen those burdens, while also continuing to keep the community safe.”
