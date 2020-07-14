The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County saw almost four dozen more added to the count in today’s update.
Clark County Public Health’s update for Tuesday, July 14, reported 47 more people were confirmed to have the disease. In total, 1,319 cases of the disease have been confirmed since the outbreak began.
No new deaths of individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 were reported, keeping that total at 33.
Hospitalizations also rose from past numbers, as 29 patients confirmed to have COVID-19 were in local hospital beds. Another 12 were hospitalized and under investigation for potential COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.