COVID-19 graph

A graph showing the daily number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as a curve of cumulative cases, updated to July 14. The left axis shows the number of new cases per day based on date of testing, while the right shows the cumulative number.

 Graph courtesy Clark County Public Health

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County saw almost four dozen more added to the count in today’s update.

Clark County Public Health’s update for Tuesday, July 14, reported 47 more people were confirmed to have the disease. In total, 1,319 cases of the disease have been confirmed since the outbreak began.

No new deaths of individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 were reported, keeping that total at 33.

Hospitalizations also rose from past numbers, as 29 patients confirmed to have COVID-19 were in local hospital beds. Another 12 were hospitalized and under investigation for potential COVID-19.

july14data001.jpg
july14data002.jpg

 

