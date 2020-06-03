The latest numbers show cases of confirmed COVID-19 have increased to 566, with an additional six identified in data released today, June 3.
Clark County Public Health has reported 132 individuals have been diagnosed with COVID-19 who are linked to an outbreak at Firestone Pacific Foods in Vancouver. Of that total, 79 have been employees of the factory while 53 have been close contacts.
The number of deaths of individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 remains at 25, a total that has not changed since May 15. There were five individuals hospitalized who had been diagnosed with the disease, according to latest Public Health numbers.
