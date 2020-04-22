Salvation Army in Vancouver to hold community food drive on April 27

The Salvation Army in Vancouver will host a community food drive on Monday, April 27, to collect items desperately needed for its food bank. Non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products and household cleaning supplies will be collected from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 1500 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver. Donors can drive up and volunteers will be at the site to accept donations.
“We are seeing an increased need at our food bank in Vancouver,” Major Michael Nute said in a news release. “The guests we regularly seve are needing more items from us, and many new guests are coming to us.”
During March 2020, The Salvation Army distributed more than 1,000 grocery boxes in Vancouver. That is about a 30 percent increase in people needing assistance.
The following items are recommended donations for the Community Food Drive on April 27: Non-perishable foods such as pasta, rice, canned soup and meat; baby food and boxed meals; personal hygiene items such as razors, feminine products, diapers and toilet paper; and household cleaning items such as disinfecting wipes, house cleaner and laundry detergent.
Monetary donations are also accepted and will be used to continue Salvation Army services in Vancouver. Donations are accepted online at Vancouver.SalvationArmy.org
— The Reflector
