River HomeLink seniors feel the love at cap and gown handout

Teachers, parents and fellow students gathered together at a safe distance to cheer on and celebrate the 2020 River HomeLink graduates during a drive-through cap and gown pickup event at the school on Tuesday.
Organized by a group of parents, pickup was put together as a way to celebrate the graduates at a time when spirits can be a little low due to ongoing school closures and restrictions linked to the spread of the coronavirus.
Laurie Daly, an event organizer and River HomeLink parent, said she and other parents arranged the event because they wanted to give the students something to boost their spirits because “they missed so many things this year.”
According to Laurie, she and the other parents started planning the event on Friday so they weren’t sure how many people would come to show their support. However, many staff members and fellow students showed to honor their classmates.
“This turned out great,” Laurie said. “It’s a huge morale booster and it’s just so awesome.”
Laurie’s daughter, Mary, is a member of the 2020 River HomeLink graduating class. She said she enjoyed seeing everyone come out and honor her class. Mary has been going to River HomeLink for 12 years, and graduation has been on her mind for awhile.
“It’s just so nice to feel honored because we can’t have an actual graduation ceremony,” she said. “It was really cool that all the teachers and ASB came out to support us.”
Cheers and claps filled the air in the River HomeLink parking lot as Mary and her fellow seniors drove through to receive their caps, gowns and medals they earned during their time at the school, which is an alternative learning school that pairs homeschooling and class attendance together as a part of its curriculum.
Matt Kesler, the assistant principal at River HomeLink, is set to take on the principal position once Mark Clements, the current principal, retires at the end of the year. Kesler said he started working at River HomeLink because “not all kids learn the same” and he wanted to help find ways to meet the needs of every child. As for the canceled 2020 graduation, Kesler said he is sad for the senior class but was extremely excited to see the turnout at the event.
“I’m heartbroken for this senior class that they don’t get to experience the pomp and circumstance that is the spring season,” Kesler said. “But this kind of stuff just proves to me how amazing the staff and this community is to just hang out for an event and celebrate our seniors.”
Kim Lohnes, a secretary at River HomeLink, said she appreciated the event as a way to see the
students and fellow staff members they miss. Lohnes said she was excited to get out of the house and see coworkers she missed and celebrate the graduating class. However, she was quick to mention that Tuesday was about the kids.
“It’s the little things that matter and I’m all for any little thing we can do to support the kids,” she said.
While the students may not be walking across the stage this spring, River HomeLink plans to have a virtual graduation ceremony this year. More information on River HomeLink can be found at riv.battlegroundps.org/.
