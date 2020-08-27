Clark County saw a similar increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases today as it did yesterday, with 24 more cases as well as an additional death of someone with the disease in Thursday’s update.
Clark County Public Health’s Aug. 27 numbers show there have been 2,502 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county since the outbreak began. The death reported was a man older than 80 with underlying health conditions, and puts the total in Clark County at 49.
The county currently has 17 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized, and an additional 10 are under investigation, awaiting test results.
