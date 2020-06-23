The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has announced two additional free days in 2020 to replace the two free days lost to COVID-19 related closures in April. On free days, visitors don’t need a Discover Pass for day-use visits by vehicle.
The first makeup day is on Sunday, Sept. 13, to celebrate “Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend,” a national movement to get every girl scout into a state park. The second makeup day is on Saturday, Oct. 10, which recognizes World Mental Health Day. These days replace the April 11 Spring free day and Earth Day, April 22.
Though most Washington state parks have reopened for day use and many have reopened for camping, the agency encourages visitors to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by recreating responsibly on free days and every other day.
Responsible recreation includes:
• Staying close to home.
• Knowing what’s open before heading out.
• Having a Plan B if a certain park is too crowded.
• Keeping a social distance of at least 6 feet between households.
• Bringing personal supplies such as soap, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and face coverings.
• Packing out what is packed in.
The remaining 2020 State Parks free days are as follows:
• Tuesday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday
• Sunday, Sept. 13 – Girls Scouts Love State Parks Day
• Saturday, Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day
• Saturday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day
• Wednesday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
• Friday, Nov. 27 – Autumn Day
