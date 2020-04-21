Clark County COVID-19 cases broke 300 today with the latest numbers showing an additional 10 reported Tuesday.
Clark County Public Health’s report April 21 shows a total of 306 confirmed cases of the disease in the county. The number of deaths of those confirmed to have the disease at 16.
The latest data from the Washington State Department of Health shows that at least 2,957 people in Clark County have been tested for the disease. Public Health notes that “rapid result testing” was not included in that number, so the true total was more.
The department had not updated the hospitalization data as of noon today, though as of the update the prior day, 21 individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 were in the hospital. Of those people, five were in intensive care units (ICUs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.