Clark County saw a second week of declining recent COVID-19 cases as the county moved back into the “moderate” risk category advised by the state in the latest numbers.
Clark County Public Health reported Feb. 2 that there were 310.54 cases per 100,000 population in the county in the past 14 days. That was a decrease from 401.23 cases per 100,000 reported last week.
Counties with a recent case rate below 350 per 100,000 are reasoned to be at moderate risk for reopening K-12 education, according to statewide guidelines. Clark County was briefly in that zone before, though its case rate rose following the December holiday season, after which it declined, according to Public Health data.
There was another COVID-19 death reported by Public Health on Tuesday — a man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions. The death puts Clark County’s total at 187, with 172 confirmed to be due to the disease and an additional 15 suspected.
Clark County has also seen its active cases and hospitalizations in decline. According to Public Health’s Feb. 2 update there were 599 active COVID-19 cases in the county, which are ones still in the isolation period, and 44 patients in county hospitals had tested positive for the disease, down from 656 and 52 reported respectively the day prior.
In total the county has had 17,204 cases of COVID-19 reported since the start of the outbreak.
