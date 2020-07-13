Clark County saw another three-digit increase in the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 over the weekend, including an additional death.
Clark County Public Health’s update July 13 showed 106 more confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday. The department also reported one death of someone confirmed to have the disease — a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.
The latest report brings the total COVID-19 cases to 1,272 in Clark County since the outbreak began, and 33 deaths.
Public Health also reported that 26 individuals were hospitalized in Clark County who had confirmed COVID-19, and seven people were being investigated as possible cases of the disease.
