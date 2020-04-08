Rosauers Supermarkets is implementing a new campaign aimed at providing another source of food for the growing number of families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Food for Families” is a partnership with the community, customers and local food banks to provide food assistance at the grocery store.
As job losses and other economic impacts of the novel coronavirus continue, more families find themselves struggling to put food on the table. The Rosauers “Food for Families” campaign will ask customers to consider a monetary donation at checkout to assist those impacted in feeding their family. According to Rosauers Supermarkets President Jeff Philipps, for every dollar donated, Rosauers will add 25 percent to the total collected. All cash will be converted to $25 Rosauers Food Cards and distributed to local food banks to those in need.
“We’re partnering with our customers to make a difference and take some pressure off our local food banks,” Philipps said in a news release.
“With unemployment numbers skyrocketing, so are the food assistance needs in the community. Our friends at Rosauers and their ‘Food for Families’ program will be a big help in supplementing the work of local food banks to respond to the need that’s never been greater,” Second Harvest Chief Executive Officer Jason Clark said.
"Our communities and customers have always responded with amazing generosity during times of need. Rosauers is committed to doing what we can, and partnering with others to help alleviate the growing pressure families are feeling," Philipps added.
The "Food For Families" campaign kicked off on Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. at all company locations. According to the news release, all funds collected stay in each local market.
