‘Victory gardens’: Ridgefield group starts gardening contest

Residents of the 98642 ZIP code can put their gardening skills to the test in the first ever local “victory garden” contest.
Popularized during World War II as a way to highlight self sufficiency in a time of economic and supply chain uncertainty, “victory gardens” are a way for the community to get out and garden in an attempt to live more sustainably. The contest opened on May 1 and closes on Aug. 23, so gardeners in the community have spring and summer to put together their best gardens.
Megan Dudley, a volunteer at Ridgefield Forward, thought of the idea for the contest after reading an article about local businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. After reading the article, she reached out to Phuong Tran, the owner of Lava Java Cafe in Ridgefield who is passionate about conservation and helping the planet.
“She’s such a dynamic, vibrant person and she’s such a vibrant supporter of our community,” Dudley said, mentioning that she wanted to support Tran as much as possible after reading about her business. “I started to ask myself, what can we do?”
So, to get the word out about Lava Java, Dudley thought about having a local contest in which winners receive a Lava Java gift card. The idea about victory gardens came from Dudley’s experience as a pediatrician and gardener as well the current fear of supply chain shortages due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
“Food that you can go out and pick and eat yourself has a better nutritional value,” Dudley said. “The nutrition degrades over time so when you’re eating food that came from a truck or cargo ship, the nutrition is much more degraded than something you go out and pick yourself.”
Supporting local businesses and staying healthy weren’t Dudley’s only influences for the contest. Dudley said the main idea is to “encourage people to garden a little more” and she took the name victory gardens to express solidarity for everyone being resilient during this hard time.
The contest itself has 10 categories and each category will have a first-, second- and third-place winner with awards being gift cards to Lava Java worth $25, $10 and $5 respectively. Categories for the contest include gardens that have the least water usage, most biodiversity, most improved, best use of a small space, best food theme, greatest food production, best youth garden (gardeners under 18), most visually stunning, people’s choice and the best garden for kids to be in. While the winners of most of the categories will be selected by a set of judges, the people’s choice for the contest will be selected by Facebook comments and likes from the community.
Tracy Ceravolo, another volunteer at Ridgefield Forward, said she made a few tweaks to the contest rules because she “didn’t want it to be a popularity contest” and she was worried that the contest was going to turn in to “whoever knew the most people on Facebook.”
Ceravolo said she is excited to get people out in their yards and growing their own food.
“As a landscape designer, I see so many people with just their lawns mowed and they’re not thinking creatively,” she said. “I think everyone should think about their yards creatively.”
Submissions for the contest are open now online at facebook.com/RidgefieldForward. If you do not have a Facebook account but would like to still participate in the contest, email before and after pictures of your garden to mdonavan@gmail.com.
