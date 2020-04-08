The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted Paddle for Life to cancel its annual dragon boat fundraiser scheduled for Aug. 1 at Lake River in Ridgefield. The event was set to benefit FISH of Vancouver and Food With Friends.
According to a news release, even at this early date, the planning and preparation for the event have been severely hampered, leading directors to conclude that a successful event in August would be nearly impossible.
Yet, due to the crisis, the needs of FISH of Vancouver and Food With Friends are greater than ever so the organization is asking friends, coworkers and members of the public to consider a financial donation or gift of time if circumstances permit.
With unemployment surging, FISH of Vancouver officials expect its food supplies to be drained in the coming weeks. The postponement of next month’s National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive also means a loss of 20,000 pounds of food FISH would have received to distribute to the 400 to 500 households it was serving before the crisis. Most needed are canned vegetables, fruit, cereal, macaroni and cheese and canned meals such as beef stew and chili. Monetary donations allow FISH to purchase food and cover operational costs, including utilities and van deliveries. Contact James Fitzgerald at jamesf@fishvancouver.org for more information.
Along with this, volunteers who collect, pack and distribute food have diminished significantly as most are in the at-risk population because of their age or health. If you are able to lend a hand, contact the volunteer coordinator line at (360) 566-3243.
The crisis has created additional demand on Food With Friends, which, besides food, provides portable showers, emergency weather outreach and transportation for the homeless. Looking to expand shower capacity, the organization needs skilled tradespersons — to do plumbing, electrical and carpentry work — and funding for operational costs, including insurance, cleaning supplies, laundry, gas and propane. Cherish DesRochers-Vafeados can be reached at info@foodwithfriends.net or (360) 723-5791.
Donations are also accepted at paddleforlife.org.
