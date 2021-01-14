Clark County saw another triple-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases in data reported Thursday, though no new deaths from the disease were found in the daily report.
Clark County Public Health’s Jan. 14 update showed another 106 cases of confirmed COVID-19 reported, putting the county’s total at 15,223 since the outbreak began. There were 1,025 active cases in the county, which are cases still in the isolation period.
With no new COVID-19 deaths reported by Public Health, Clark County’s total remains at 160, with 147 confirmed to be due to COVID-19 and another 13 suspected.
There were 73 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County, Public Health reported, with an additional five under investigation, awaiting test results.
