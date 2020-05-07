Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County had another slight increase today, May 7, with three more added to the county’s total.
Clark County Public Health’s latest numbers show a total of 375 confirmed cases. There were no new deaths reported, keeping the total at 23.
Public Health’s latest numbers also showed there were eight individuals hospitalized in Clark County confirmed to have the disease, with two of those individuals in intensive care units (ICUs).
