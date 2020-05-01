Due to the COVID-19 emergency and in adherence to Washington State’s extended Stay Home, Stay Health order, Clark County Assessor Peter Van Nortwick is allowing companies until May 31 to file their business personal property listing before imposing any penalties for late filings. Van Nortwick determined the COVID-19 order is a reasonable cause and businesses should not be penalized for missing the April 30 due date.
“With businesses fighting to stay afloat and with employees forced to work remotely, it doesn’t make sense to require a business to provide a listing by April 30,” Van Nortwick said.
This personal property late fee waiver is separate from Treasurer Topper’s previously announced relief program for businesses impacted by the mandatory closure and the due date extension for business personal property taxes.
The May 31 extension applies only to the penalty for not filing a personal property listing by the April 30 due date.
For more information on Business Personal Property: www.clark.wa.gov/assessor/business-personal-property.
Business owners with questions can contact the personal property team at personal.property@clark.wa.gov.
— The Reflector
