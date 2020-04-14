Due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clark County auditor, assessor and treasurer have announced that the joint lobby on the second floor of the Public Service Center will continue to conduct business in a virtual format.
The three county elected officials made the closure decision in consideration of the health of customers, employees and the community, they said in a press release. They will re-evaluate the closure as updates are communicated by state officials.
“The decision to eliminate in-person services wasn’t made lightly. This intervention is necessary to protect the most vulnerable amongst us,” Treasurer Alishia Topper said.
“For Clark County property owners who want to apply for the senior or disabled exemption program, online applications are now available. The safety of our senior population is my top priority, and with the introduction of our senior portal, we are able to continue to serve our taxpayers without unnecessary exposure,” Assessor Peter Van Nortwick added.
All services are available either online, by mail or by phone and include:
• Tax payments: https://www.clark.wa.gov/treasurer/payment-options or call (564) 397-2252
• Marriage licenses: http://www.clarkmarriage.org
• Recording: http://www.clarkrecording.org or mail to: PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000
• Senior and disabled exemptions: https://www.clark.wa.gov/assessor for online applications or call (564) 397-2391
• Land Records: https://gis.clark.wa.gov/gishome/mapstore/#/landRecords or call (564) 397-4641
• GIS Map Store: https://gis.clark.wa.gov/gishome/mapstore/#/services or call (564) 397-4652
“The treasurer, assessor and I are committed to providing excellent service and to keeping our community healthy. Social distancing is the most effective tool we have to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We have developed several options for our customers to complete transactions with our offices without coming to the Joint Lobby,” Auditor Greg Kimsey concluded.
In addition to the online and phone services, a secure processing dropbox has been added to the first floor of the Public Service Center. Recording transactions that are dropped prior to 4 p.m. are processed the same day.
The Auditor’s Auto Licensing and Elections offices at 1408 Franklin St., Vancouver, are also conducting business in a virtual format. Both offices are providing phone service and processing online and mail in transactions.
