Clark County hit another milestone in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with the latest daily update which saw another 84 positive tests reported and another death of someone confirmed to have the disease.
Clark County Public Health’s Nov. 3 update puts the total number of confirmed cases in the county at 5,083 since the outbreak began. There were 255 active cases as of Tuesday’s update, which are cases still in the isolation period.
The death was a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions, Public Health reported, putting the total deaths of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 in Clark County at 71.
The county’s recent case rate continues to rise. Tuesday’s report showed there have been 131.42 cases per 100,000 of the population in the past 14 days, up from 123.85 per 100,000 last week.
Public Health reported there were 34 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County, with an additional nine under investigation, awaiting test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.