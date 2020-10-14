The latest update of confirmed cases of COVID-19 shows Clark County with 50 more positive tests and an additional death Wednesday.
Clark County Public Health’s Oct. 14 update puts the total number of confirmed cases in the county at 4,029 since the outbreak began. The death of someone with confirmed COVID-19 was a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions, putting the total deaths in the county at 65.
Public Health reported that there were 139 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, which were cases still in the isolation period. The department reported 22 patients were hospitalized who had confirmed COVID-19, with another nine under investigation, awaiting test results.
