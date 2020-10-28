Clark County saw one of the highest single-day increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday since the outbreak began, as another 62 positive tests were added to the tally.
Clark County Public Health’s Oct. 28 update put the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 4,666 since the outbreak began. There were 183 active cases, which are ones still in the isolation period.
No additional deaths of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 were reported by Public Health, keeping that total at 69.
There were 26 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County as of Wednesday’s update, with an additional 12 under investigation, awaiting test results.
