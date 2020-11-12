Due to the uncertainty around public-gathering regulations and how they will unfold over the next few months, Clark County Public Works has extended the temporary pause on new picnic shelter reservations and park use permits until Feb. 1, 2021. As part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, gatherings for counties in Phase 2 must remain under five, and not accepting new reservations for park areas helps ensure those guidelines are being followed, the department said in a news release.
The county plans to re-evaluate local and state guidelines by Feb. 1 to determine if reservations will be accepted or the pause will be extended. Customers with reservations in 2021 can cancel them for a refund, and if public gathering sizes do not change in 2021, all reservations on the books will be canceled.
“We understand the frustration this causes,” Parks and Lands Manager Galina Burley said in a news release. “We want to make sure we are doing our part to help this community move forward to the next phase while also protecting the health and safety of our community and employees.”
