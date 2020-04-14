Three weeks after launching the Southwest Washington COVID Response Fund, the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington has raised $4 million and has granted nearly $1.75 million to local nonprofits addressing the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.
These fundraising efforts come as confirmed cases of the disease continue to rise and record-setting job loss spills over into more industries. Local nonprofits are being called to fill widening gaps in social safety nets and serve those who are disproportionately affected by this crisis.
The SW Washington COVID Response Fund was created to pool contributions from individuals, businesses and foundations and distribute them to relief efforts across Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania Counties. The Community Foundation spearheaded the effort, because as a nonprofit its mission is to collect and direct charitable dollars toward pressing community needs.
To date, the fund has raised more than $4 million in donations, with $1.5 million coming just since its last community update. According to President Jennifer Rhoads, the Community Foundation has awarded grants to more than 50 organizations. Early grants have focused on supporting food security, emergency housing support, health and safety equipment and nonprofit service delivery improvements.
“Economic shifts that typically play out over a month or more are happening in a matter of weeks,” Rhoads said in the release. “We must respond urgently — to provide a bridge of support — for local folks that can’t wait for state and federal resources to feed their families or protect their loved ones.”
Rhoads said that early donors to the fund hope to see contributions multiply in the coming months as the need grows in the community. Emergency food networks are already seeing the first wave of need with the governor’s office estimating 1.6 million people seeking food assistance last week alone, double the average number.
Like many other things across the region, food banks and pantries look much different than they did a month ago. President of the Clark County Food Bank Alan Hamilton said his staff are limiting volunteers in the warehouse to 20 people, just 13 percent of the maximum capacity. The food bank is also focusing its distribution to 20 food sites that serve the whole community, rather than specific populations. Despite challenges, the food bank is piloting home deliveries and seeing an outpouring of support.
“It’s a perfect storm, because every mechanism and strategy we usually rely on has been turned sideways, and we’ve had to reinvent them on the fly,” Hamilton said. “But the compassion, generosity and drive of our community is how we'll weather the storm.”
Thanks to a $105,000 grant from the SW Washington COVID Response Fund, Hamilton worries less about food supplies and more about keeping up with demand. As more people access emergency food, more volunteers are needed to process and distribute the food.
Food banks such as the Clark County Food Bank have shifted from grocery store models to emergency food boxes filled with shelf-stable items as donations from retailers and producers are reduced. The shelf-stable boxes are more costly to package but can be delivered with minimal contact through delivery or drive-through services. Meals on Wheels People has shifted all its Southwest Washington meals to delivery and is restricting interaction with clients.
“Removing that social connection is tough for everyone,” Chief Executive Officer of Meals on Wheels People Suzanne Washington said. “Our other big challenge is training volunteers fast enough and identifying those people who clearly need food but are unable to come out of their homes.”
The Vancouver Housing Authority worked with the Portland-based nonprofit (Meals on Wheels People) to provide meals for homebound seniors at 15 of its properties and plan to deliver three times a week and add a second meal every day. As a result, they have had to increase their services two-fold, which was made possible through a $100,000 grant from the SW Washington COVID Response Fund.
The fund also provided funds to other SW Washington emergency food providers such as nearly $40,000 to FISH of Vancouver to fund two staffers to train volunteers; $12,000 to OneLife Food Pantry for two months of operational costs; $9,000 for outreach to low income Hispanic and Chuukese families and $4,200 to Martha’s Pantry for a large freezer. Along with this, the foundation was able to purchase food for eight food banks with a $60,000 donation to Lower Columbia CAP.
The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust contributed to the SW Washington COVID Response Fund and has made similar gifts to emergency funds across the Pacific Northwest. The private foundation is usually focused on funding capital projects, capacity building and scientific research. Executive Director Steven Moore explained that the trust decided to contribute because of the rising strain on food banks and emergency services, which are waiting on federal funds and supplies.
“We are connecting with leaders across our region to better understand needs and identify how we can provide support in meaningful ways," Moore said. "We are incredibly grateful to organizations like the community foundation that leverage a deep understanding of community in order to respond with urgency and impact."
Across the state, many emergency funds like the COVID Response Fund have opened to address these needs for specific communities and residents are contributing gofits of all sizes. Bob and Mary Sisson of Vancouver donated to the SW Washington COVID Response Fund after reading about it in the news. The couple recently sold their local small business and are concerned with the tough decisions facing businesses and residents.
“We may be retired, but we're still in close touch with small business owners in Vancouver and across the country,” Mary Sisson said. “We see what they're facing and feel the pain of workers who have lost jobs and are struggling to make ends meet. That's why we wanted to help.”
Rhoads believes that challenges of a public health crisis require everyone to pitch in and that individual giving is necessary for an effective philanthropic response.
“We see this as both a sprint and a marathon,” Rhoads said. “Organizations need our support now as they respond to immediate needs. But they will also need us as our region works to recover, and that will take a collective effort from caring people.”
The fund is open to donations from the public. All gifts are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law. Those interested in learning more can visit cfsww.org/covid19.
