Clark County’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 69 and deaths of those with the disease by two in the latest activity update reported Wednesday.
Clark County Public Health’s Dec. 30 update puts the total number of COVID-19 cases at 12,815 since the outbreak began. There were 647 active cases reported, which are ones still in the isolation period.
The two deaths were confirmed to have been due to COVID-19, and were a man older than 80 and a woman in her 70s, both with underlying conditions, Public Health reported. The deaths bring Clark County’s total to 139, with 128 confirmed to be due to COVID-19 and 11 suspected.
Public Health also reported 52 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized in the county, with an additional 10 under investigation, awaiting test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.