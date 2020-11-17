Clark County is in a surge of new COVID-19 cases as the latest weekly recent case rate increased by more than 48 percent from last week.
Clark County Public Health’s Nov. 17 update added an additional 277 confirmed COVID-19 cases, putting the county’s total at 6,747 since the outbreak began. There were 469 active cases, which were ones still in the isolation period.
Tuesday’s update also showed the county’s recent case rate was at 254.45 cases per 100,000 of population in the past two weeks, up from 171.55 cases per 100,000 reported Nov. 10. The rate increase was the greatest weekly rate rise the county has seen since the outbreak began, based on Public Health data.
The current recent case rate is more than 10 times greater than what statewide guidelines describe as a “low-risk” situation for counties for the purpose of reopening K-12 school buildings — 25 cases per 100,000 in the past 14 days.
Public Health also reported two additional deaths of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 on Tuesday — both women older than 80 with underlying health conditions. The deaths put the total in the county at 82.
There were 54 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized, Public Health reported, with another 10 patients under investigation, awaiting test results.
