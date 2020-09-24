Clark County’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by a slightly lesser rate Thursday as 26 new positive results were reported.
Clark County Public Health’s Sept. 24 update puts the total number of cases at 3,266 since the outbreak began. There were no new deaths of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 reported, keeping that total at 55.
Public Health reported that there were 158 active cases in Clark County, meaning cases currently in isolation.
There were 26 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County, according to Public Health’s latest data, with nine others under investigation, awaiting test results.
