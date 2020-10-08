Battle Ground Parks and Recreation is keeping the tradition and spirit of Halloween alive and well in Battle Ground with its family-friendly Halloween in the park drive through trick-or-treat event at Kiwanis Park.
Ghosts, goblins and costumed kids of all ages are invited to the event taking place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 at Kiwanis Park, 422 SW 2nd Ave., Battle Ground.
Kids who are passengers in cars will be treated to a pre-packaged assortment of candies and goodies.
Local businesses and organizations are invited to join the fun by sponsoring a monetary or in-kind donation. More details are available by contacting Mattie Buckmiller, recreation and facilities supervisor, at (360) 953-0932 or by email at mattie.buckmiller@cityofbg.org.
