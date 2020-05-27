The number of individuals who have tested positive in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak at Firestone Pacific Foods continues to climb, as latest numbers for Clark County show an additional 22 tests linked to the outbreak.
Clark County Public Health’s numbers released today, May 27, now show a total of 74 employees of the frozen food processing plant in Vancouver who have tested positive. The department noted four of those employees were not Clark County residents — an additional 32 close contacts of workers have tested positive as well.
In total, 167 employees and 121 close contacts of workers have been tested, Public Health stated.
The new cases put the total at 533 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Clark County. The number of deaths remains at 25, a number that has stayed static since the announcement of the outbreak at Firestone last week.
Public Health also announced new data today regarding the positivity rate of tests. Though only positive tests are required to be reported, the department has asked healthcare providers to submit all results, including negative ones, to have an idea of what percentage are coming back positive.
The data shows a decline in positivity rates since mid-April. The rate was 5.53 percent for the week ending April 18 when 1,049 individuals were tested. By contrast, the week ending May 16 showed that only 1.21 percent of the 1575 who were tested had positive results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.