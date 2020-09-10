Another 35 individuals in Clark County were confirmed to have COVID-19 Thursday, as active cases remained about the same as the day prior based on latest data.
Clark County Public Health’s Sept. 10 update puts the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County at 2,853 since the outbreak began. Public Health also reported 120 active cases of the disease were confirmed in the county, down slightly from Wednesday’s 122.
No additional deaths of those with confirmed COVID-19 were reported, keeping the county’s total at 52.
There are 21 patients with confirmed COVID-19 currently hospitalized in Clark County, with another seven under investigation, awaiting test results.
