Clark County CASA volunteers bring cheer to foster children with ‘parades’

Volunteers who work with children who have been removed from their homes as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are facing a tough challenge in the world of social distancing.
Staying in touch with children in the program is more difficult than ever as COVID-19 guidelines prohibit volunteers from meeting with their children in the usual ways. After video chats and phone calls became the new normal, volunteers at YWCA Clark County put together a “car parade.”
Laura Bullock, one of the program’s volunteer supervisors, came up with the idea after seeing other teachers do it for their students.
“I immediately thought of all the children for whom we advocate and how they might like a CASA to come see them — even from a car,” Bullock said.
Program Director Sheryl Thierry said the parades have everything from decorated signs to colorfully-decorated vehicles. Last week, a volunteer wore the YWCA mascot to the parade. “The kids loved it,” Thierry said. “We even did a lip sync where we all rehearsed ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.’”
Thierry said the program gets permission from the foster families in advance of the parades and the staff lets the family know when they plan to come by so the kids and foster parents can be outside for the fun.
“Yesterday our first family had the kids standing outside with a banner for us,” she said. “We were there for the kids and they were there for us.”
Thierry said the parades have been growing in volunteer numbers over the past few weeks with 10 people attending the first and 15 attending the most recent. Next week is the final scheduled parade. However, Thierry said the program will look into continuing the parades if lockdown continues and there are volunteers to do it.
For Thierry, seeing the children is the highlight of her week as it gives her a chance to go outside, see her staff and volunteers, and see kids with big smiles on their faces as the cars drive by.
“We do this because these kids need a voice that is only about them and we are all about the kids,” Thierry said about working with CASA. “We only advocate for them and their best interests and we do it to be their voice. CASA is very typically the only consistent adult in a foster child's life during their time in care.”
Thierry mentioned that volunteers keep YWCA programs such as CASA running at their full potential and the program always needs more volunteers.
“Currently we have 130 volunteers but we have over 500 children (in care) at any given point,” she explained. “I try to get people volunteering because volunteers are a big part of our success.”
Those interested in volunteering for the CASA program or any of the other programs of YWCA Clark County can visit ywcaclarkcounty.org/how-you-can-help/volunteer/ to fill out an application and get scheduled for an interview. People interested in the CASA program have to complete a supplemental application and attend a one-hour informational interview.
“We’ll be doing these little one-hour Zoom meetings with anyone who is interested on our website,” Thierry said.
For more information on the CASA program or YWCA Clark County, visit ywcaclarkcounty.org/. Videos and photographs of volunteers in the parades can be found at facebook.com/casaclarkcounty/.
