The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has launched the Community Recovery-Oriented Needs Assessment (CORONA) survey. The survey is an effort to assess the behavioral, economic, social and emotional impacts and the needs of communities across the states as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release.
The CORONA survey results will inform immediate, long-term and ongoing actions that DOH and local health jurisdictions can take to address the impacts of the pandemic on Washingtonians.
In order to appropriately and equitably inform recovery plans at the state and local levels, DOH is requesting residents from across Washington to go to wacoronasurvey.com to take part in the survey. If you would like to take the survey by phone, call (855) 530-5787.
The survey is voluntary and confidential. At the end of the survey, participants will be given the option to provide their name, phone number and/or email address. Each week of the survey, three participants will receive a $100 Amazon.com gift code as a thank you for their time and participation. If you have additional questions about the CORONA Survey, you can call the Washington State Department of Health at (800) 525-0127.
— The Reflector
