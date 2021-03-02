Clark County’s recent COVID-19 activity saw a lesser decline in case rates, though numbers continue to trend downward with the most recent rate at less than a quarter than at the county’s all-time high.
Clark County Public Health’s March 2 update showed the county had 105.4 confirmed cases per 100,000 of population in the past 14 days, down from 137 cases per 100,000 the week prior. The county has had a declining case rate since mid-January, when it reached an all-time high of 473.7 per 100,000.
Public Health’s update put the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County at 18,377 since the outbreak began. There were 238 active cases in the county, which are ones still in the isolation period.
The March 2 update didn’t have any additional COVID-19 deaths in the county, keeping that total at 223, including 201 confirmed to be due to COVID-19 and 22 suspected.
There were 21 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in the county as of Public Health’s update, with another four under investigation, awaiting test results.
