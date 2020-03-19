Battle Ground’s North County Community Food Bank is set to stay open for those who need it during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
While the doors remain open, the food bank is scaling back and only allowing three clients in the building at a time.
Additionally, the bank’s employees are distributing food to homebound individuals and those with compromised immune systems. The bank is located at 17 NE Third Ave., Battle Ground, and can be reached by phone at (360) 687-5007.
