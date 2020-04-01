Gov. Jay Inslee is calling on state manufacturers to “ask themselves” if they can support efforts to produce supplies needed for the COVID-19 response.
During a press conference today, April 1, Inslee said the month could be “decisive” in the effort for stopping the spread of the disease both in Washington and nationally. The focus of his latest presser was on upping supplies of equipment needed for the disease response, ranging from personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks and gowns, to those used for testing for the novel coronavirus such as vials and testing medium.
Inslee lobbed praise at manufacturers who were “springing to the task” to manufacture needed supplies for the response. One such manufacturer, Outdoor Research, had their CEO Dan Nordstrom as part of the conference.
Nordstrom said his business, which generally makes mountain climbing and other outdoor gear, had already been making military PPE in their factory prior to the outbreak, explaining that a few weeks back it became apparent mask availability would be “critical” in the response.
“We’ve spent a lot of money in making substantial commitments without knowing details on who we would sell to and what the quantities will be,” Nordstrom said, “but I’ll be honest with you, I agree that it’s the right thing to do, regardless.”
Inslee said the state had distributed “well over a million pieces” of PPE statewide from hospitals themselves, the state and the federal government.
“What we have done so far is not enough,” Inslee remarked. Though the state had outstanding orders with the federal government for supplies, he said they had not been fast enough to supply the state’s needs.
“We need to seize our own destiny,” Inslee said, harkening back to the state’s involvement in production for World War II, mentioning the making of planes and minesweepers by name.
“We believe that there is the best talent in the world making things and manufactured products here in the state of Washington,” Inslee said. “I’m here today to ask all businesspeople, all leaders, all skilled workers, to ask themselves if they can join this effort.”
Inslee pleaded for plastics manufacturers to consider making face shields; for medical suppliers to make vials; for cloth producers to make surgical masks. He acknowledged that the request would disrupt supply chains, “but this is a moment that counts,” he said.
Inslee said state sufficiency was important because Washington could not count on federal support to be enough. He said he was hopeful that the federal government would engage the Defense Production Act that would require manufacture of supplies, though he said last week’s partial engagement for making ventilators was beneficial, if not far enough of a step.
“Unless that happens we’ve just got to realize we have got to put pedal to the metal, right here, on a volunteer basis, in the State of Washington,” Inslee said.
“Manufacturers have heard your call, governor,” Association of Washington Businesses president Kris Johnson remarked, adding that earlier today he, the state Department of Commerce and roughly 60 employers had made commitments in the manufacturing effort, retooling operations to meet the needs while keeping protective measures for their own like social distancing in mind.
“I have no doubt that Washington’s manufacturers are up to this challenge that we currently face,” Johnson remarked.
