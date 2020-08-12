COVID-19 graph

A graph showing the daily number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as a curve of cumulative cases, updated to Aug. 11. The left axis shows the number of new cases per day based on date of testing, while the right shows the cumulative number.

 Graph courtesy Clark County Public Health

Clark County saw another 39 cases of COVID-19 confirmed, according to Monday’s update.

Clark County Public Health’s Aug. 12 report puts the total number of confirmed cases at 2,160 since the outbreak began. No more deaths of individuals with confirmed cases, keeping that total at 42.

There were 16 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County as of Monday’s update, with another 12 under investigation, awaiting test results.

aug12data1.jpg
aug12data2.jpg

 

