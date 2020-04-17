Today saw another 12 Clark County COVID-19 cases confirmed and one more death in the latest update to monitoring local spread of the global pandemic.
Clark County Public Health’s latest data update April 17 shows a total of 277 people who have tested positive for the disease in the county. The new death of someone confirmed to have COVID-19 was a man older than 80, according to the department, and puts the total of deaths as 16.
Public Health also updated its case rate map for Clark County today, showing the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident in Northeast Clark County. Based by ZIP code of the residence of the confirmed cases, the map shows 98601 (Amboy and Chelatchie area) with at least one case.
The map is based on number of cases per 100,000 of population, showing 98601 has an incidence of 20 to 40 cases per 100,000.
The greatest case rates by ZIP code remain in the Southeast of the county, with case rates remaining low in the Ridgefield and La Center areas.
In their update Public Health noted the map reflects where confirmed cases live, not necessarily where potential exposure has occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.