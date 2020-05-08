Due to stay at home orders as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Ridgefield Raptors and the West Coast League have postponed the start of their season until early July.
“We have considered the guidance that has been furnished by state and local government and believe that our social distancing plan at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex will provide a safe environment and the much awaited reunion with the love of America’s pastime,” the Raptors wrote in a press release.
According to a press release from the West Coast League, the announcement of “reopen guidelines” in British Columbia has dimmed hopes for games north of the United States border. Because of this, the league anticipates the Victoria HarbourCats, Kelowna Falcons, Bend Elks and the Corvallis Knights will join the Bellingham Bells in canceling their 2020 season. However, the Ridgefield Raptors and other teams in the league plan to hit the field in July with safe distancing guidelines in mind.
While some teams in the league, such as the Portland Pickles, plan to play their games without fans in attendance, the Raptors plan to play games with fans as Washington’s phased-out reopening plan would allow for sporting events with more than 50 people in Phase 4.
The full Ridgefield Raptors and West Coast League press releases can be read at https://bit.ly/3cgWqLV.
