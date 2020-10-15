Clark County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to climb as 46 more cases were tallied in Thursday’s report.
Clark County Public Health’s Oct. 15 update puts the total number of cases of confirmed COVID-19 in the county at 4,075 since the outbreak began. The department reported there were 159 active cases, which were cases still in the isolation period.
No additional deaths of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 were reported Thursday, keeping that total at 65.
Public Health reported there were 21 patients with confirmed COVID-19 currently hospitalized, with an additional 14 under investigation, awaiting test results.
