Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County rose by a similar amount to the week prior, with another 19 individuals testing positive in Friday’s update.
Clark County Public Health’s Sept. 18 update now puts the total number of cases at 3,075 since the outbreak began. There had been an increase of 182 confirmed cases since Sept. 11, slightly more than the 178 cases reported between Sept. 4 and Sept. 11.
Public Health had not reported another death of someone confirmed to have COVID-19 since Sept. 11, keeping the total at 53.
The department was reporting there were 152 active cases of COVID-19 in Clark County. Public Health did not have an update on hospitalizations for Friday, keeping the latest numbers at 24 patients hospitalized and an additional 13 under investigation, awaiting test results.
