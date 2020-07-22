The latest update on Clark County’s COVID-19 outbreak showed 20 more cases confirmed, as well as some changes to past numbers for accuracy.
Clark County Public Health’s July 22 report put the total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 1,577 since the outbreak began. The department stated there were some duplicate entries in its database, discovered through a “routing data reconciliation process,” which also found a death reported this week — a man in his 70s — was a close contact of a confirmed case, and was not a confirmed case himself.
That death has been removed from Public Health’s tally, leading to a total of 37 deaths of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
