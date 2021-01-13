Clark County saw half a dozen more confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday as the county’s total case count of the disease broke 15,000.
Clark County Public Health’s Jan. 13 update showed that six individuals with COVID-19 had died: two men in their 70s, one man older than 80, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 70s and a woman older than 80. All had underlying health conditions.
The deaths put Clark County’s total COVID-19 deaths at 160, including 147 confirmed and 13 suspected. All deaths reported Wednesday were confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Public Health’s Wednesday update also showed 151 new COVID-19 cases reported in Clark County, putting the county’s total at 15,117 cases since the outbreak began. There were 1,052 active cases of COVID-19 reported by Public Health Wednesday, which are cases still in the isolation period.
There were 77 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County, Public Health reported, with an additional four under investigation, awaiting test results.
