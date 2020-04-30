Clark County cases of COVID-19 continue to climb as eight more were confirmed in Clark County Public Health’s update today, April 30.
Public Health’s latest numbers put the total of cases at 359. The number of deaths of those confirmed to have the disease remains at 21.
There have been about 4,000 individuals tested for COVID-19 in Clark County, according to Washington State Department of Health numbers. Based on that number, about 9 percent of those tested have come back positive for the disease, though Public Health notes some types of tests aren’t included in the state department’s numbers, so the true positivity rate is likely lower.
