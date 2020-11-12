201118.news.local-covid-19.rb.1.jpg

A graph showing the daily number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as a curve of cumulative cases, updated to Nov. 10. The left axis shows the number of new cases per day based on the date of testing, while the right shows the cumulative number.

 

 Graph courtesy Clark County Public Health

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County rose by an average of more than 130 cases daily in the past two days in the latest report, with active cases surpassing 400 as well.

Clark County Public Health’s Nov. 12 update showed 264 new cases reported since Tuesday. The department did not have an update due to the Veterans Day holiday. The new cases put the total at 6,047 since the outbreak began.

Public Health also reported 428 active cases of confirmed COVID-19 in the county, which were cases still in the isolation period.

No additional deaths of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 were reported in the two-day span, keeping the county’s total deaths at 77.

There were 45 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized, Public Health reported, with an additional 10 under investigation, awaiting test results.

201118.news.local-covid-19.rb.2.jpg

A map from Clark County Public Health shows areas by ZIP code where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been tested. The rates per 100,000 of population in each ZIP code are shown by progressively deeper shades of color for a greater case rate.

 
201118.news.local-covid-19.rb.3.jpg

A graph showing the percentages of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County, broken up by age group. The left bars show the percentage of cases, while the right bars show the age group’s percentage of the total Clark County population

 

