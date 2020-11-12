Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County rose by an average of more than 130 cases daily in the past two days in the latest report, with active cases surpassing 400 as well.
Clark County Public Health’s Nov. 12 update showed 264 new cases reported since Tuesday. The department did not have an update due to the Veterans Day holiday. The new cases put the total at 6,047 since the outbreak began.
Public Health also reported 428 active cases of confirmed COVID-19 in the county, which were cases still in the isolation period.
No additional deaths of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 were reported in the two-day span, keeping the county’s total deaths at 77.
There were 45 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized, Public Health reported, with an additional 10 under investigation, awaiting test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.